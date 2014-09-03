FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators fine Infineon, Samsung, Philips 138 mln euros
September 3, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators fine Infineon, Samsung, Philips 138 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators fined Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.28 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.

The European Commission, which raided the companies in October 2008, charged the companies last year with taking part in a cartel. German chipmaker Infineon received the biggest penalty at 82.8 million euros.

Renesas Technology, a joint venture between Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric that was acquired by Renesas Electronics Corp in 2010, escaped a fine as it was the first to alert the cartel to the EU competition authority.

$1= 0.7613 euro Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti

