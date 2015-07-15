FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators fine train operators' cartel 49 mln euros
#U.S. Legal News
July 15, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

EU antitrust regulators fine train operators' cartel 49 mln euros

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German logistics company Schenker, part of Deutsche Bahn , and a unit of Austrian train operator Osterreichische Bundesbahnen (OBB) were fined a combined 49 million euros ($54 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices over an eight-year period.

The European Commission said Swiss peer Kuehne und Nagel International AG, which was part of the group, alerted the cartel to the authorities and was not penalised.

“The three companies fixed prices and allocated customers for their ”Balkantrain“ and ”Soptrain“ services in Europe for nearly eight years,” the EU antitrust authority said in a statement.

Balkantrain connects western Europe to the central region while Soptrain connects central Europe with Romania.

The Commission said the cartel operated in blocktrain services, which is a rail shipping system to transport cargo from one hub to another without splitting up the wagons, between July 2004 to June 2012.

Schenker’s fine was 31.8 million euros while that for OBB unit Express Interfracht was 17.4 million euros. The companies admitted wrongdoing in return for a 10 percent cut in the sanctions.

$1 = 0.9074 euros

