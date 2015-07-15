FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU antitrust regulators fine train operators' cartel 49 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 15, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

EU antitrust regulators fine train operators' cartel 49 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators fined Deutsche Bahn’s logistics unit Schenker and Austrian train operator Osterreichische Bundesbahnen’s subsidiary (OBB) a total of 49 million euros ($54 million) on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel.

The European Commission said Swiss peer Kuehne und Nagel International AG, which was part of the cartel, alerted the illegal price-fixing to the authorities and was not penalised.

Schenker’s fine was 31.8 million euros while that for OBB unit Express Interfracht was 17.4 million euros. The companies admitted wrongdoing in return for a 10 percent cut in the sanctions.

$1 = 0.9074 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.