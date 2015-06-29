China's Li says working for "win win" climate plan

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - China is seeking a fair, global system to tackle climate change and is about to make a joint announcement on the environment, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at talks in Brussels with EU leaders on Monday.

China will work with the international community to seek a “fair, reasonable, win-win” global climate governance system, Li said, according to a translation of his speech.

The world’s biggest polluter, China, is expected to formally submit to the United Nations its plans to cut carbon emissions ahead of talks in Paris late this year to seek a new global deal on curbing greenhouse gases.

It is also expected to make a joint statement with the European Union on Monday on the need to tackle climate change as one of “the greatest threats tackling humanity”.