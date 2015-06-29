FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says wants Greece in euro zone, pledges EU infrastructure investment
June 29, 2015

China says wants Greece in euro zone, pledges EU infrastructure investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday he wants to see Greece remain in the euro zone and promised that Beijing would make investments in the European Union’s new infrastructure fund.

“It is in China’s interest. We would like to see Greece staying in the euro zone and we urge the international creditors to reach an agreement with the Greek side,” Li told business leaders at a conference in Brussels before an EU-China summit.

He also pledged Chinese investment in the EU’s new 315 billion euro infrastructure plan launched by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, as well as saying Beijing would buy European Investment Bank bonds.

“We are ready to work with Europe to increase investment cooperation ... China is willing to work with the EU’s investment programme for Europe and make a breakthrough on infrastructure development,” Li said. “The Chinese side would like to participate in the EU’s plan.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

