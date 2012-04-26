FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says China supports European actions to end debt crisis
April 26, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

EU says China supports European actions to end debt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - China supports European efforts to overcome the sovereign debt crisis, the European Commission said on Thursday, citing comments by Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao.

Wen, who has been on a tour of Europe, had a telephone discussion with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

“The economic situation was also discussed and Prime Minister Wen reiterated the Chinese support for the actions taken in Europe to overcome the current problems,” the Commission said in a statement.

