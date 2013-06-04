FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to impose solar duties despite bloc's division -sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

EU to impose solar duties despite bloc's division -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - The European Union will press ahead with duties on billions of euros of Chinese solar panels despite resistance from Germany, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive, is due to publish the details of its anti-dumping sanctions on Wednesday in its Official Journal, allowing them to come into force on Thursday in all of the bloc’s 27 member states.

EU commissioners will give their final assent at 1400 CET (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, three people close to the issue told Reuters. The EU’s trade chief Karel De Gucht is expected to use a news conference scheduled for 1530 CET to confirm a decision first reported by Reuters on May 3.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.