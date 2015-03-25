EU to impose anti-dumping duties on China, Taiwan stainless steel

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose punitive anti-dumping duties from Thursday on imports of stainless steel cold-rolled sheet from China and Taiwan, according to a notice on Wednesday in the EU’s Official Journal.

The EU will apply tariffs of about 24-25 percent for imports from China and of about 11-12 percent for Taiwanese product, following a complaint lodged in May 2014 by the European steel producers association, Eurofer. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)