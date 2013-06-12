FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-EU seeking WTO ruling against Chinese steel duties-official
June 12, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-EU seeking WTO ruling against Chinese steel duties-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - European Union trade Commissioner Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday the EU plans to lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organisation against Chinese duties on steel tubes used in power plants.

“We are working on it. We are at the beginning of this. In the next few days you’ll have new news,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference in Paris.

The EU complaint would seek to overturn duties on exports to China of seamless stainless steel tubes made by firms such as Spain’s Tubacex S.A and Germany’s Salzgitter A.G , sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

