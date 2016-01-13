FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission says to discuss China's trade status over coming months
January 13, 2016

EU Commission says to discuss China's trade status over coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission debated on Wednesday the politically sensitive issue of changing China’s international trade status and agreed to more discussion and analysis, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said.

“This issue has to be looked at from all important angles given the subject’s importance for international trade and also for the EU’s economy,” Timmermans said following a meeting of the EU’s 28 commissioners. “It will be discussed ... over the coming months.”

He said: “If there are measures to be taken related to this issue then, of course, these individual measures will have to be assessed for impact. Those are the rules, but I can’t say yet what those measures will be.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)

