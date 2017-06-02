FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EU-China narrowing positions on steel overcapacity - EU's Juncker
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 2, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 3 months ago

EU-China narrowing positions on steel overcapacity - EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - The European Union and China are narrowing positions on the issue of steel overcapacity and changed EU rules on trade defence, but have not reached full agreement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

"I was mentioning once again the problem of the overcapacity in steel production and we were discussing the implementation of Article 15 of the WTO accession agreement on China - there too both on steel and on Article 15 and the dispute that China introduced at the level of the WTO," Juncker told a news conference after he and European Council President Donald Tusk met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"We are able to narrow the positions but we are not yet there," he continued. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Camille Bottin, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.