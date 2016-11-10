FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China disappointed EU hasn't completely recognised its market economy status
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 10, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 10 months ago

China disappointed EU hasn't completely recognised its market economy status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China is disappointed that the European Union hasn't completely recognised its market economy status, commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a regular briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

The EU and many of China's other trading partners have been debating whether to grant China "market economy status" (MES) from mid-December, which Beijing says is its right 15 years after it joined the World Trade Organization. The United States has said China has not done enough to qualify.

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a new way to assess whether Chinese manufacturers are exporting products, such as steel, at unfairly low prices. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
