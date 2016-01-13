FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission says changing China's status would impact EU economy
January 13, 2016 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

EU Commission says changing China's status would impact EU economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treating China as an economy driven by the market, not by the state, would have an impact of Europe’s economic output, the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday following a discussion among commissioners in Brussels.

“A change in the status of the Chinese economy under the EU anti-dumping rules would also change the methodology of calculating anti-dumping duties which, in turn, would have an impact on the European economy,” the Commission said.

The Commission said it would consult closely with other trade partners on its decision, such as the United States, as well as European industry. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)

