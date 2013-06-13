FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU files WTO dispute to challenge China on stainless steel duty
June 13, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 4 years

EU files WTO dispute to challenge China on stainless steel duty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Union has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge China’s imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports of stainless steel tubes, the EU said on Thursday, six months after a similar complaint by Japan.

“The EU believes the anti-dumping duties are incompatible with WTO law, both on procedural and on substantive grounds,” it said in a statement. “The duties of 9.7 percent to 11.1 percent imposed on European products are significantly hampering access to the Chinese market.”

