EU regulators clear CIF 18-bln-euro state guarantee for now
February 21, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

EU regulators clear CIF 18-bln-euro state guarantee for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators temporarily cleared an 18-billion-euro ($24 billion) state guarantee for Credit Immobilier de France on condition that the French authorities present a plan to overhaul or close down the mortgage bank within six months.

CIF, a lender to low-income borrowers, was bailed out by French authorities after it ran into a funding crunch following rating downgrades.

The European Commission said CIF would be subject to an acquisition ban during the six-month period. It will also not be allowed to pay out dividends or coupons, or increase its volume of business.

The Commission, which acts as the EU antitrust authority, has imposed similar conditions on other state-backed rescue schemes for banks in the 27-country European Union in the last five years. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

