EU Commission calls for 40 pct carbon cut by 2030 -official

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive on Wednesday proposed a 40 percent goal for lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a 27 percent share for renewable energy.

The 40 percent cut from 1990 levels will be fully binding on the EU’s 28 member states, while the renewables target will be more flexible, the European Commission said in a statement.

The policy outline is not expected to be followed by a formal legislative proposal until early next year, and would still require lengthy debate by EU governments and the European Parliament to become law. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Adrian Croft)