FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission calls for 40 pct carbon cut by 2030 -official
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 22, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

EU Commission calls for 40 pct carbon cut by 2030 -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive on Wednesday proposed a 40 percent goal for lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a 27 percent share for renewable energy.

The 40 percent cut from 1990 levels will be fully binding on the EU’s 28 member states, while the renewables target will be more flexible, the European Commission said in a statement.

The policy outline is not expected to be followed by a formal legislative proposal until early next year, and would still require lengthy debate by EU governments and the European Parliament to become law. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.