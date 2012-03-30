Commerzbank cleared in EU to wind down Eurohypo mortgage unit

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - German state-backed lender Commerzbank won EU regulatory approval on Friday to wind down its Eurohypo mortgage unit in return for an extended ban on acquisitions, as part of a restructuring plan tied to its state bailout.

Germany’s second-largest lender had initially been ordered to sell Eurohypo by 2014 after the European Commission cleared its 18-billion-euro bailout in the financial crisis. But it failed to find a buyer for the loss-making mortgage bank.

The European Commission, which is tasked with securing a level playing field in the 27-country European Union, said the German proposal to wind down Eurohypo instead of selling it complied with EU state aid rules.

“The winding down of Eurohypo on the balance sheet of Commerzbank plus a prolongation of the acquisition ban are an adequate substitute to the divestiture of Eurohypo,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Under the restructuring plan, Eurohypo’s non-core activities, which include public finance and part of its commercial real estate segment, will be hived off into a separate unit.

The new division will focus on winding down the activities and will not be allowed to write new business.

Commerzbank may continue a small part of Eurohypo’s commercial property business together with its own activities in Germany, France, Poland and Britain. These activities will be reduced to 25 billion euros by the end of 2013 and remain curtailed until the end of 2015.

The acquisition ban on Commerzbank will be extended by two years to the end of March 2014.

The lender and scores of others across the 27-country European Union had to seek state support during the financial crisis. EU regulators have required them to sell assets, halt acquisitions and dividend payouts to ensure they do not have an unfair advantage over competitors. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)