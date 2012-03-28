UPDATE 1-Commerzbank and EU agree on revamp deal

* Revamp plan to be announced on Friday

* Mortgage unit Eurohypo to be shrunk to 25-30 bln eur

* Commerzbank to give up brand name Eurohypo

* Commerzbank mulls closure of internal ‘bad bank’

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission and Germany have reached an agreement on the restructuring of state-backed lender Commerzbank and will announce the details on Friday.

“For Commerzbank ... we have finally an agreement. The formal decision will be adopted ... on Friday,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing on Wednesday.

“You know that we were discussing how to modify the commitment regarding (mortgage unit) Eurohypo and we have reached an agreement with Commerzbank and the German authorities, and this is very positive.”

Almunia and Commerzbank gave no details of the decision.

Germany’s second biggest lender was ordered to sell its Eurohypo mortgage bank by 2014 after the European Commission cleared its 18-billion-euros ($24 billion) government bailout in the financial crisis. But the bank has given up hope of finding a buyer for the business, which posted a loss of almost 4 billion euros last year.

A solution for Eurohypo may help Commerzbank lift its depressed share price and free up capital as regulators demand a thicker cushion to shield taxpayers.

Sources close to the negotiations said that Commerzbank now plans to integrate Eurohypo assets worth 25-30 billion euros. Only a tenth of its original loan book will remain.

A decision on whether Commerzbank will integrate Eurohypo’s viable mortgage business into its investment banking division or another unit is still pending, one of the sources said.

Eurohypo’s remaining assets could be hived off to its internal bad bank, the so-called Portfolio Restructuring Unit (PRU).

“However, it is possible that the PRU will be dismantled this summer and its assets will be transferred to other units,” the source said, adding “no decision has been taken on this yet.”

According to the sources close to the deal, Commerzbank will also give up the brand name Eurohypo and reduce its own balance sheet to 600 billion euros.

One of the sources said Eurohypo might shed several hundred more jobs on top of layoffs of 300 staff, which other sources had previously predicted.

Scores of financial institutions across the 27-country European Union had to seek state support during the financial crisis.

Almunia has ordered more than 40 bailed-out banks across the 27-country European Union to sell assets, halt dividend payments and acquisitions to ensure they do not have an unfair advantage over rivals that had not taken state help.