FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Greens say Slovenian nominee pulls out of Commission
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 8, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

EU Greens say Slovenian nominee pulls out of Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Several EU lawmakers from the Greens party said on Wednesday that Alenka Bratusek, the former prime minister of Slovenia, had withdrawn from the process of being nominated to the incoming EU executive, the Commission.

A spokeswoman for Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the Commission, said only that there would be an announcement in the coming hour.

Commission nominees have been going through confirmation hearings in parliament. Bratusek had run into severe resistance from lawmakers, especially Greens, as she sought the post of vice president for energy union. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.