UPDATE 1-EU Greens say Slovenian nominee pulls out of Commission

(Adds denial from Bratusek’s party)

BRUSSELS/LJUBLJANA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Several EU lawmakers from the Greens party said on Wednesday that Alenka Bratusek, the former prime minister of Slovenia, had withdrawn from the process of being nominated to the incoming EU executive, the Commission.

Bratusek’s party, the Alliance of Alenka Bratusek, said she was still a candidate.

“Bratusek did not pull out of the race,” party spokesman Slavko Gegic told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the Commission, said there would be an announcement in the coming hour.

Commission nominees have been going through confirmation hearings in parliament. Bratusek had run into severe resistance from lawmakers, especially the Greens, as she sought the post of vice president for energy union. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Marja Novak, editing by John Stonestreet)