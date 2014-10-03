FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Vestager wins backing as new EU antitrust head
October 3, 2014

Denmark's Vestager wins backing as new EU antitrust head

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Margrethe Vestager has won the European Parliament’s backing to become the European Union’s new competition commissioner following her confirmation hearing, lawmakers said on Friday.

The Danish liberal, a free-trade advocating economy minister at home until nominated to the incoming European Commission post, will be responsible for high profile cases such as Google .

Vestager, 46, is set to take up her post from Nov. 1 in the new European Commission but under EU rules, all nominees for the EU executive must be approved before the Commission can begin its term. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

