Britain's Hill wants EU market for corporate debt, but sees no euro bonds
October 6, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's Hill wants EU market for corporate debt, but sees no euro bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s nominee for EU finance chief would seek to create a pan-European market where smaller companies can raise capital, but said there was no consensus for euro zone sovereigns to jointly issue debt.

Jonathan Hill, who will face his second hearing at the European Parliament on Tuesday, said in written replies to EU lawmakers seen by Reuters on Monday that he wanted a capital-market union by 2019 “to help foster funding for small- and medium-sized companies and long-term projects.”

Hill said if approved for the European Commission, he would seek to tackle the systemic risk of large banks in Europe. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)

