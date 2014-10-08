FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU lawmakers approve Hill for finance commissioner
October 8, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

EU lawmakers approve Hill for finance commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Jonathan Hill was endorsed to oversee the European Union’s financial services and banking sectors on Wednesday in a vote by a committee of the European Parliament, lawmakers said.

Several members of the committee tweeted that British Conservative Hill, who was forced to “resit” his confirmation hearing due to reservations among many lawmakers, was approved by a vote 42-16 for the post. Members earlier voted 45-13 to accept his nomination to the European Commission in general. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)

