EU parliament holds up confirmation of Britain's Hill

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The European Parliament summoned the British nominee to oversee the bloc’s financial services sector to a new confirmation hearing next week after he failed to convince a committee of his suitability, lawmakers said.

Members of the committee from the Greens and from Jonathan Hill’s own Conservative party said Hill, the nominee of Prime Minister David Cameron, would face a further public hearing. A parliamentary source said it was likely to be on Monday or Tuesday. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Heavens)