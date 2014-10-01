FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU parliament holds up confirmation of Britain's Hill
October 1, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

EU parliament holds up confirmation of Britain's Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The European Parliament summoned the British nominee to oversee the bloc’s financial services sector to a new confirmation hearing next week after he failed to convince a committee of his suitability, lawmakers said.

Members of the committee from the Greens and from Jonathan Hill’s own Conservative party said Hill, the nominee of Prime Minister David Cameron, would face a further public hearing. A parliamentary source said it was likely to be on Monday or Tuesday. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

