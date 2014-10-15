FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
October 15, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Juncker confirms reshuffle of transport, energy posts in EU team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union’s incoming chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, confirmed a reshuffle of his team on Wednesday, assigning transport to Slovenia’s Violeta Bulc and the vice-presidency for energy union to Slovakian Maros Sefcovic.

Earlier in the day, the other 27 EU governments accepted Slovenia’s nomination of Bulc to replace Alenka Bratusek, the former Slovenian premier whose candidacy for the 28-strong European Commission was blocked in parliament last week.

Bulc, a 50-year-old telecoms entrepreneur, will face a hearing in front of EU lawmakers next week to determine her suitability for the transport post previously allotted to Sefcovic. He in turn will be interviewed again by parliament for the energy post that Juncker originally offered to Bratusek. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald, Larry King)

