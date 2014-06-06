FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde says not a candidate for EU Commission job
June 6, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says not a candidate for EU Commission job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde ruled herself out as a potential candidate for the job of European Commission president, saying she intended to see out her term in charge of the International Monetary Fund.

“I‘m not a candidate and the reason I‘m not a candidate is that I have a job,” Lagarde said in response to a question at a news conference in London.

“It’s a job that I happen to think is rather important at the moment, which the United Kingdom was kind enough to support me for at the time, which I have to do and which I intend to complete,” she said. “As my young son would have said: ‘Mum when you start something you’ve got to finish the job.'” (Reporting by David Milliken and Costas Pitas, writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

