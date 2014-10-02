FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscovici would review whether France acting on deficit
October 2, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Moscovici would review whether France acting on deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pierre Moscovici, the former French finance minister nominated as EU economy commissioner, told his confirmation hearing on Thursday he would review the French budget when he takes office to see if Paris was taking effective action to cut its deficit.

“We will have to see if effective action has been taken by France,” he told lawmakers. “If not, I will have to work on that.”

He stressed that France would be treated by the European Commission on an equal basis with other euro zone countries and that, for now, current French plans to exceed the EU budget limits were a matter for the outgoing executive.

“It would not be acceptable to give privileges to any one country, if others have made efforts,” he said. “I will not be indulgent in any way that would ruin the credibility of the Stability Pact.” (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

