Moscovici doesn't see Eurobonds in next five years
October 2, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Moscovici doesn't see Eurobonds in next five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pierre Moscovici, the EU economy commissioner-designate, said on Thursday that the issue of Eurobonds - a way of sharing state debt liabilities in the euro zone - was unlikely to be discussed in the next five years.

Answering questions at a parliamentary confirmation hearing, the former French finance minister said: “The time for Eurobonds is not upon us yet.” He added that he thought it was unlikely to be on the table during his five-year mandate.

Germany and some northern allies fear that Eurobonds, backed by all euro zone states collectively, would mean an increase in the very low borrowing costs they currently enjoy.

Moscovici also said he favoured doing more to harmonise tax regimes in Europe. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

