EU lawmakers endorse Moscovici for economics chief
October 8, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

EU lawmakers endorse Moscovici for economics chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici was endorsed on Wednesday by the European Parliament to serve in the key post of economic affairs commissioners, lawmakers said after a vote in committee.

Members of the committee tweeted that Moscovici, a Socialist, had won a vote on his competence for that specific role by 32-12. He was backed 44-12 on the general proposition that he be a member of the European Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)

