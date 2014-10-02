Moscovici says would use leeway in budget rules to aid growth

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pierre Moscovici, the former French finance minister nominated as EU economy commissioner, told his confirmation hearing on Thursday that he would use room for manoeuvre in EU budget rules to foster growth.

“You cannot cut the deficit if you don’t have economic growth,” he said. “As commissioner I would be there to safeguard the rules and use the room for manoeuvre within the rules.”

He said France needed time to repair its economy: “It took Germany 10 years to change from the sick man of Europe to the strongest economy. France also needs time.” (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)