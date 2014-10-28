FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Oettinger mulls levy on Google -Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Oettinger mulls levy on Google -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Union’s new digital commissioner Guenther Oettinger is mulling an internet copyright levy, taking aim at Google, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“If Google uses and processes intellectual property from the EU, the EU can protect this property and can demand a charge,” Oettinger was quoted as saying by the paper.

The incoming commissioner added that such legislation could be introduced as early as 2016.

Oettinger said last month Google’s market power could be limited, adding that he would work to ensure that the search engine’s services preserve neutrality and objectivity. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.