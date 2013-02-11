FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission temporarily approves PSA Finance guarantee
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

European Commission temporarily approves PSA Finance guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission granted temporary approval for a 1.2 billion euro ($1.61 billion) state guarantee for Banque PSA Finance, the EU’s executive said on Monday, and will take a final decision on the legality of the support once France presents a restructuring plan.

PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe’s second-biggest automaker, unveiled in October a government-backed refinancing deal for its lending arm as the struggling French automaker’s financial position deteriorated further. ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.