FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania wants EU agriculture portfolio under Juncker
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2014 / 1:17 PM / 3 years ago

Romania wants EU agriculture portfolio under Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 18 (Reuters) - Romania wants to keep the agriculture portfolio in the next European Commission lineup, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday after a telephone conversation with Jean-Claude Juncker, designated president of the EU’s executive arm.

Member states have until the end of July to nominate a commissioner, and Juncker - who takes office in November - will start to allocate posts in August.

“Mr Juncker took note of this proposal,” Ponta’s press office said in a statement.

Romanian Dacian Ciolos, 44, currently holds the agriculture post in the EU executive and enjoys overwhelming backing at home for an extension of his term. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.