EU's Barnier wants big companies to reveal national tax bills
May 23, 2013 / 8:20 AM / in 4 years

EU's Barnier wants big companies to reveal national tax bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Large companies should disclose how much tax they pay in each country where they operate, the European Commission’s top regulatory official said, in the text of a speech to be delivered on Thursday.

Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of drafting business regulation, said large banks will already be obliged to disclose their profits, taxes and subsidies in each member state and in the non-EU countries where they operate.

“We will expand these reporting obligations to large companies and groups,” he said in a speech to be delivered at a conference in Amsterdam.

