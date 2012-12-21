Star Alliance airlines offer concessions in EU case

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air Canada have offered to make slots available to competitors on the Frankfurt to New York route to try to resolve an EU anti-trust enquiry into their transatlantic cooperation deal.

The European Commission, which oversees EU competition policy, said in a statement that it would seek feedback from the companies’ competitors on whether the concessions are enough to address competition concerns over their Star Alliance tie-up.

“If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may adopt a decision... making the commitments legally binding on the parties,” the statement said.