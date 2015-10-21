FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulator hands out 116 mln euros cartel fine for disc drive makers
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 21, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulator hands out 116 mln euros cartel fine for disc drive makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission has handed out a 116 million euros ($131.73 million) fine to producers of optical disc drives, having found them guilty of colluding on price.

The Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 28-member European Union, said the largest fine of 41.3 million euros was for a joint venture of Toshiba and Samsung, while Sony, Hitachi-LG Data Storage and Quanta Storage were also fined.

“The anticompetitive conduct subject to fines in this case concerns agreements to collude in procurement tenders for optical disk drives for laptops and desktops produced by Dell and Hewlett Packard (HP),” the Commission said in a statement.

Philips and its joint venture partner Lite-On were also found guilty but not fined because they had alerted regulators to the cartel, the Commission added. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.