EU Commission approves restructuring aid for Danish bank FIH
March 11, 2014 / 1:32 PM / 4 years ago

EU Commission approves restructuring aid for Danish bank FIH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission has ruled that state aid granted to Danish bank FIH to deal with impaired assets is in line with the European Union’s competition rules, the EU executive said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The aid will be appropriately remunerated and FIH’s restructuring plan will enable the bank to become viable in the long term without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market,” it said in a statement.

Proposed in 2012, the measures involved aid worth about 300 million euros.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

