European Commission to launch competition probes in e-commerce sector

BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would launch further investigations in the e-commerce sector after having discovered business practices that restrict competition.

"Certain practices by companies in e-commerce markets may restrict competition by unduly limiting how products are distributed throughout the EU," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The Commission said it would open further antitrust investigations regarding the matter. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Robert-Jan Bartunek)