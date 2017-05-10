FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission to launch competition probes in e-commerce sector
May 10, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 3 months ago

European Commission to launch competition probes in e-commerce sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would launch further investigations in the e-commerce sector after having discovered business practices that restrict competition.

"Certain practices by companies in e-commerce markets may restrict competition by unduly limiting how products are distributed throughout the EU," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The Commission said it would open further antitrust investigations regarding the matter. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Robert-Jan Bartunek)

