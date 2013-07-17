FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2013

EU to examine French cable network transfers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission opened an investigation on Wednesday into whether the transfer of French public cable infrastructure to cable television operator Numericable violated EU state aid rules.

The EU’s executive Commission said since Numericable received the cable networks for free, the transfer gave the company a large economic advantage over its competitors.

“The Commission has doubts that such aid could be found compatible with EU rules,” it said in a statement.

An estimated 33 French municipalities have transferred cable networks to Numericable, which owns 99.6 percent of France’s cable network. (Reporting by Ethan Bilby, Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

