Regulators in race to strengthen bond market before rate hikes

* EU fin mins to discuss capital markets reform next week

* EU to hold workshop on bond market liquidity

* Greater transparency, electronic trading touted as remedies

* BoE to report on causes of poor bond liquidity in Sept

By Huw Jones

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission will meet bond market players in the next few weeks to discuss how to avert potentially disorderly market “flash crashes” when interest rates start to rise, EU and industry sources said.

Although plans by the European Union executive for a Capital Markets Union to help companies access market funding include measures to ensure adequate liquidity, warnings that fixed income trading could be disrupted have added a sense of urgency, with some asset managers wanting quick action.

Policymakers were alarmed by the “taper tantrum” in 2013 when U.S. Treasuries sold off on fears of an end to ultra loose monetary conditions. October’s “flash crash”, when investors dumped U.S. bonds, also showed how disruption can spread in a market that is core to oiling the economy.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who also chairs the G20’s Financial Stability Board, has warned markets about the “illusion of liquidity”.

The Federal Reserve, and perhaps the BoE, may start raising interest rates in 2015 but reforming the bond market could take years, industry officials said.

“On a day-to-day basis, it’s currently ok but problems are building up in the system and the true thinness of liquidity will become manifest at a future point in time,” said David Hiscock, a senior director at the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), a trade body for bond market participants.

“Many things will be discussed and changes made but in terms of alleviating the pressure, it’s going to be a long-term process.”

ICMA said liquidity in Europe’s secondary market for corporate bonds has become critically impaired.

The Capital Markets Union project aims to start making markets better at providing funds to companies by 2019, reducing firms’ reliance on bank finance, but there is no consensus on the causes of, or remedies for, poor liquidity.

Banks blame new regulations which force them to hold more expensive capital against the inventories of bonds they need to make markets for companies wanting to buy and sell.

“Currently, liquidity in bond markets, particularly in Europe, is co-ordinated by a few brokers but they are of necessity narrowing their inventories,” said Richard Metcalfe of The Investment Association, which represents big funds.

It could get worse. Banks have cut their balance sheets supporting trading activities by 20 percent since 2010 and a further 10-15 percent contraction could come in the next two years, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis.

HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint has said regulators need to address the issue: “Where is the liquidity provision? The shock absorbers used to be the banking system for a whole bunch of things, but it won’t be for the future.”

STUDY

Regulators are cautious about blaming the new rules but the BoE has launched a study that will report back in September.

The Committee on the Global Financial System, made up of central bankers, said it was difficult to give a definitive view as drivers also include a greater concentration of asset managers holding bonds.

“Yet market-making practices are clearly evolving, not least because of ongoing regulatory change,” it concluded in a paper.

There are splits over remedies, too. The EU is mulling more standardisation of bond contracts so that big investors won’t be hampered by national differences, but issuers are ambivalent.

“The different types of companies who are issuing bonds in the EU are not standardised themselves,” said Stephen Baseby, associate director at the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

“Standardisation is a nice idea but it may be oversimplifying what goes on in the real world.”

The Investment Association said that, for smaller companies, “because we are talking about capital-raising instruments, it will not be practical to target the sort of standardisation we have seen in some derivative markets”.

Central bankers believe more transparency, such as shifting trading onto electronic platforms, could help. EU regulators also propose making bond prices more public, a step banks say would harm liquidity further.

“There are reasons why people don’t go to the bond market, such as they prefer the discretion of the private market,” the ACT’s Baseby said.

EU finance ministers will discuss the Capital Markets Union plans next week and the Commission is likely to publish detailed proposals in September -- the same month some economists are now betting the U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising rates.

While some fund managers want greater urgency, the EU executive is mindful that problems in the bond market such as the failure of secondary market volumes to keep pace with strong primary market issuance have been evident for years,

“It’s a very tricky area and there is no obvious way forward,” an EU official said. “If it was obvious what the thing we had to do was, we would do it quite quickly.” (Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Catherine Evans)