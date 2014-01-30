EU court adviser rejects Mastercard's appeal on card fees

LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - An adviser to Europe’s top court rejected on Thursday an appeal by MasterCard against a European Union ban on its cross-border card fees.

“I propose that the court should dismiss the main appeal and the cross appeals,” Advocate General Paolo Mengozzi said in his opinion.

Judges at the Luxembourg-based European Union Court of Justice, who follow the advisers’ recommendations in the majority of cases, will rule in the coming months.

The European Commission had said that MasterCard’s cross-border multilateral interchange fee, levied on retailers’ credit and debit card transactions, violated EU antitrust rules and had to be changed.