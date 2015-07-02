FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder loan given to Orange was not state aid-EU court
July 2, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Shareholder loan given to Orange was not state aid-EU court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Union’s second highest court on Thursday found a shareholder loan given to France Telecom, now named Orange, was not state aid and therefore was legal.

The decision overturns a 2004 finding by the European Commission that the loan was incompatible with EU law.

“The Commission was wrong to classify the offer of a loan made to France Telecom as state aid and therefore annuls the Commission’s decision,” a statement from the court said.

In June 2002, France Telecom’s net debt reached 69.69 billion euros, which included 48.9 billion euros ($54 billion) of bonded debt repayable during the years 2003 to 2005. ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)

