January 22, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 4 years ago

Britain says disappointed by EU court ruling on short selling laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain said it was disappointed by a European Court of Justice decision not to uphold a British challenge to European Union laws on banning the short selling of shares during financial market emergencies.

“We are disappointed that the European Court of Justice has chosen not to uphold the UK’s challenge on this case and, in doing so, has rejected the opinion of its own Advocate General,” a British finance ministry spokesman said.

“We will now consider the judgement in detail and respond, in full, at a later date,” the spokesman said.

