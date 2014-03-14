FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators approve Crown Holdings' purchase of Spain's Mivisa
March 14, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

EU regulators approve Crown Holdings' purchase of Spain's Mivisa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - EU regulators have approved U.S. food packager Crown Holdings’ purchase of Spanish food can maker Mivisa Envases, the European Commission said on Friday.

The approval is conditional on Crown selling its plants producing metal cans in Spain as well as Mivisa’s metal food cans plant in the Netherlands.

The European Commission had been concerned that the acquisition would have meant competition in the market for metal food cans would have become too weak in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Portugal to prevent price increases.

It said commitments offered by Crown addressed those issues.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
