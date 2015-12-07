EU lawmakers, countries agree on cybersecurity law - EU president Luxembourg source

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - EU lawmakers and member states struck a deal on a new cybersecurity law on Monday that will for the first time force Internet firms such as Google and Amazon to report serious breaches or face sanctions, an EU source said.

“We have found an agreement,” a source with EU president Luxembourg told Reuters. The deal came after five hours of negotiations between European Parliament and EU countries.

The Network and Information Security Directive sets out security and reporting obligations for companies in critical sectors such as transport, energy and finance.

Web firms will be subject to less stringent obligations, than, say, airports or oil pipeline operators, under the new law. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Foo Yun Chee)