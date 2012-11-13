FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus finmin says bailout request may come this week
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
November 13, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus finmin says bailout request may come this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus could request a bailout by international lenders by the end of this week, once an assessment by EU and IMF officials known as the Troika is complete, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

“As you know we have the Troika team in Cyprus right now, they have been there for a couple of days now. We’re making very good progress, and I believe and I‘m looking forward to a very good result towards the end of this week,” Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters in Brussels. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Writing by Charlie Dunmore, Editing by Ben Deighton.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
