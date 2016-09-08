FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU-Canada deal to share air travellers' data cannot enter into force - EU court adviser
September 8, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

EU-Canada deal to share air travellers' data cannot enter into force - EU court adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - An agreement between the European Union and Canada to share airline passenger data that they say is key to fighting terrorism cannot enter into force as currently drafted, an adviser to the top EU court said on Thursday.

"Certain provisions of the agreement envisaged, as currently drafted, are contrary to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights," Advocate General Mengozzi said in a non-binding opinion.

Judges at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union are expected to rule in the coming months. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)

