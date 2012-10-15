FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Legal flaws in Google privacy policy - EU data regulators
October 15, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Legal flaws in Google privacy policy - EU data regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - EU data protection authorities have found legal problems with Google’s privacy policy and have asked the company to make changes, a letter from a majority of the bloc’s national data regulators seen by Reuters said.

Google must spell out its intentions and methods for combining data collected from its various services, and the web search giant must ask its users for explicit consent when bundling their data together, the regulators say in the letter sent to Google.

“Internet companies should not develop privacy notices that are too complex, law oriented or excessively long,” the regulators say in the letter.

The regulators, which include Britain’s Information Commissioner, want the U.S.-based company to propose changes to its policy to bring it in line with their recommendations.

