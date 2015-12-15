EU lawmakers, governments agree new data protection law - MEPs on twitter

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Union struck an agreement on a sweeping overhaul of fragmented data protection laws on Tuesday, several members of the European Parliament said on Twitter without giving details.

Jan Philipp Albrecht, a Green MEP who is leading the negotiations on behalf of the Parliament, said “reports on white smoke are true” but the details of what was agreed would only follow later.

The new data protection regulation is likely to include stiff fines for companies breaking the law of up to 4 percent of revenues as well as forcing them to report breaches to national authorities. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis)