EU lawmakers, governments agree new data protection law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union struck an agreement on a sweeping overhaul of fragmented data protection laws on Tuesday which will give authorities the power to levy fines on companies of up to 4 percent of turnover, two EU sources said.

EU lawmakers and member states struck the agreement on a tough new data protection regulation in talks on Tuesday evening, several members of the European Parliament said on Twitter without giving details.

The new regulation gives national authorities the power to levy fines of up to 4 percent of revenues on firms breaking the law, two EU sources said on condition of anonymity.

Jan Philipp Albrecht, a Green MEP who is leading the negotiations on behalf of the Parliament, said “reports on white smoke are true” but the details of what was agreed would only follow later.

The new data protection regulation is also likely to include requirements that companies report breaches to national authorities within 72 hours and strict rules on how they re-use people’s data.

Monika Kuschewsky, a lawyer at Covington, said the new law would bring about “sea changes” for both businesses and individuals.

The regulation will also enshrine the “right to be forgotten” giving EU citizens the right to have obsolete information about them deleted from the web, an issue that generated heated debate last year when Google was ordered to scrub search results appearing under a person’s name.

Teenagers under 16 will not be able to sign up to services such as Facebook and Twitter without their parents’ permission, although individual countries will be allowed to stick with the current age of consent of 13, British MEP Timothy Kirkhope said on Twitter.

The executive European Commission proposed the regulation almost four years ago to replace the current patchwork of national laws dating back to the 1990s.

Member states and EU lawmakers have been locked in negotiations since June to try to reach a compromise.